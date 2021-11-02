The well

By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

A middle-aged woman, said to be mentally deranged, dumped her two daughters inside a well in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

It was gathered that the mother, whose speech was incoherent, dumped the girls in the water-filled well in the early hours of Tuesday at Anjorin street, Koledewo community in the state capital.

The children’s bodies, Nimisire Saka, 5 and Darasimi Saka, 8, have not been recovered as at the time of filing this report.

According to a resident, Abdullah Wasiu, the woman secretly dumped the children into the well early hours of Tuesday, but her action was made public after her one of her neighbours asked of the children and she cannot disclosed their whereabout.

“People trooped to the house when one of the neighbours raised the alarm about the mother’s inability to disclosed the children’s whereabout.

“She later confessed to have dumped them in the well.

“We all rushed to the well located closed to the house but no one could attempt to rescue the children because it was water filled.

“Hence, we call on the fire service and police to report the incident.

“Men of the fire service entered into the well but their effort towards rescuing the children was futile and they left with a pledge to return to the scene.

“The woman is popularly called Iya Darasimi. She just returned from Oman and all she could said was, ‘life is frustrating’ repeatedly,” the eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, Osun Fire service spokesperson, Adekunle Ibrahim, said the woman was mentally deranged and her speech was incoherent.

He said the recovery effort was difficult because the well was full to the brim due to the raining season.

“The incident occurred late night on Monday and we were informed Tuesday afternoon, but our men were at the scene and tried to recover the bodies.

“Presently, efforts are underway to get them out, but it is a bit difficult, as the well was full to brim because of the raining season,” he added.

Speaking incoherently before she was taken away by the police, the mother said she was living abroad before she was later deported.

“I discovered that they have used my daughters’ glory when I was away from home and I decided to throw them into the well,” she said before she was taken away.

Vanguard News Nigeria