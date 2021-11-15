Ibukun Oyedeji, President, CFA Society of Nigeria; Veteran Accountant, Mr Bashorun JK Randle; Digital Lender of the Year 2021 Award Recipient, Liberty Assured MD, Mr Otimeyin Igbene & ED, Yetunde Saba at the BAFI Awards.

Nigeria’s leading digital lender, Liberty Assured Limited, is closing the year 2021 with an unprecedented accomplishment sprouting from its digital lending transformation playbook and growth.

Liberty Assured won the Digital Lender of Year 2021 at the BusinessDay Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held on Saturday, 14 November, 2021. This is the third in a row of prestigious awards Liberty Assured has bagged in recent months, having won an Excellence Award in the preceding quarter as well as Outstanding Digital Lending Company of the Year 2021 from Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading marketing and advertising publication.

The Digital Lender of Year 2021 award was given to Liberty Assured Limited by BusinessDay for its creative product development, button-up loan processing, market reputation, loan volumes, year-on-year growth and onboarding an auto-backed financial digital transformation model for the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the BAFI Awards, Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay, said, “Liberty Assured won the Digital Lender of the Year BAFI Awards for its tech-enterprising hunting innovation and its quest for changing the business spectrum narrative from the conventional banking procedure to a single swipe solutions, delivered with the easiest manner of comfort.”

The BAFI Awards, the most prestigious recognition event for outstanding performance in Nigeria’s financial services industry, focuses on recognizing and celebrating organisations that have achieved excellence in the delivery of financial services across the entire client and customer spectrum.

Liberty Assured has in the last two years undergone a series of massive enterprise technological upgrades for the advancement of service delivery to its thousands of customers. The company has embraced artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and state-of-the-art tech tools that have transformed its operations for the benefit of customers, employees and its entire ecosystem.

In his award acceptance speech, Oritsetinmeyin Igbene, chief executive officer, Liberty Assured Limited, said the award was a proof of the organization’s innovative entrepreneurship and an expression of its commitment to customer loyalty. He stated that the organization is a profound market leader in digital financing.

“Glory be to God for this uncommon award. Thanks to the panel and organizers of the BusinessDay BAFI Awards for an in-depth and critical observation of Nigeria’s digital lending sector and trend. Liberty Assured has come to the market with a bundle of digital lending services that distinguishes us in the market place. We fix our customers’ finances right from their base wherever they may be and at any point in time,” Igbene said.

“This iconic award is a big dream come true, certainly a surprise and an affirmation that our technical, operational and business teams have applied productive dynamisms that incentivize our key metrics. If I may describe the award, it comes as sugar on the doughnut. We have increased our product reconfigurability and that has allowed easy modifications of features and transaction operational cycles.

“By virtue of the uniqueness of our solutions, which is not geared towards building more physical branches, but our icing on the cake is on building more fantastic applications and software whose end solution is to solve eco-social problems of individuals and families in the country,” the CEO said.

Liberty Assured has become Nigeria’s key digital lending partner. The organisation is breaking barriers and inspiring Nigerians to dream big and achieve their dreams and is keen on elevating the voices and stories of innovators across the Small Medium Enterprise market. The company continues to drive diversity and change in today’s business.

One of the flagship products of the organisation is Liberty Pay. Liberty Pay is a core digital lending product that caters to the financial needs of public servants in states and Federal Government parastatals across the country.

The company also has a product called Liberty Cred. This is a mobile app and a loan product that provides mobile access of the Liberty Nano loan offering and is accessible to Liberty Assured customers across the country.

Others are WhisperSMS and Liberty Rebirth, a business solutions and enhancement business process that helps drive business growth within the MSME sector and avail loan offering up to N500,000 to help Micro SMEs with working capital to remain in business as an integral part of the economy; and Liberty Bridge, a product that is designed to fill the business financial and mass inclusion gap within the market men/women.

Yetunde Saba, the company’s executive director, who leads the Human Capital and Corporate Affairs division, said in an interview that the firm has a creative team that focuses on market optimization. She stated that more often than not, the growth experienced in the organisation is a result of innovative strategic management and efficient accountability. It is a mixture of value delivery, satisfying the customer and solidifying the company’s brand for guaranteed future market retention.

Saba talked about future plans to launch a new product called Back Up & Restore, which is a proprietary cutting-edge innovation of Liberty Assured. She noted that Liberty Assured would maintain its consistency in bridging financial gaps in the Nigerian economy.

“We run a dynamic business model. We have a clear call to action driven by a top notch value proposition. We maintain efficient control systems and disburse quality loans which is net buffer to our customers. We stand as a growth organization from generation to generation, serving Nigerian civil servants even when they are in diaspora because of our digitization model. Little wonder, we stood as a significant Nigerian financial partner solving several socio-economic gaps during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Saba said.

“Our leap-frogging business model is a testament of our Environment Social & Governance (ESG) strategy. We realize the importance of germane leadership across board, we are certainly delighted to build sustainable partnerships across several sectors of the economy, in the way that they add value of substance to the environment we operate,” she said.

Saba further said that as the 2021 Christmas season approaches, Liberty Assured has a basket of opportunities for its customers.

“As a retail digital lender, we have ensured that all our customers can have access to funds in order to take care of their urgent personal and family needs, so they can have a fabulous holiday and show more capacity for a brighter 2022 new year,” she said.

She enjoined the public to look forward to embracing the newest digital product in town, Liberty Back Up & Restore – a novel SMS revolution in Nigeria.