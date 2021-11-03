Consumer Electronics products makers, LG, are not only after electronics now but are out to promote awareness on health, hygiene and cleanliness through healthcare collections.

Some of the products showcased includes: the Ultimate Laundry Solution, Styler, Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive Washing Machine, InstaView Refrigerator, NeoChef Microwave and LG Inverter Direct Drive QuadWash Dishwasher.

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru said the event was necessitated to show what the company’s commitment to not only providing basic product utility to consumers but also to deliver that utility in a way that improves their well-being.

Elluru said: “As a consumer-centric company, we care about our customers’ well-being, which is why we’ve gone above and beyond the competition to innovate health-related items that make a difference in people’s lives and ensure their overall well-being. We are proud to say that we are the first home appliance company to begin developing health-related products, resulting in the creation of an entirely new market for the home appliance sector.”

Also, General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. Brian Kang said: “Our healthcare products were developed in response to the global changing lifestyles and the ever-increasing issues associated with health which results from the former. “The Hygiene Fresh filter eliminates up to 99.999 percent bacteria by delivering strong sterilisation and deodorisation performance with a five stage filtering system.

“This feature is built to increase the shelf life of fruits, vegetables and all forms of foodstuffs stored in your refrigerator by effectively reducing dust, fungi, spore and other harmful active decomposers inside the refrigerator.”

He added that the Styler sanitizes and efficiently reduce viruses with the aid of the TrueSteam feature, which reduces more than 99.9 percent virus and bacteria and easily sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash.

On the part of the Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive Washing Machine, Kang said: “The Allergy Care cycle uses water and heat to create a super-disinfecting steam that sanitizes clothing while still being gentle on it. This reduces 99.9 percent allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

“This feature improves the quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment while sanitizing toys used by kids, Care for clothes after work day stress, thorough cleaning of bed sheets.”