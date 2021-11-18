.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has charged his colleagues in the Southwest to turn to agriculture and mining sectors as a veritable means of foreign exchange to tackle the dwindling revenue from the federation account.

He added that the region must lead the path in breaking the nation dependent on oil as a major source of revenue and put it on the path of sustainable economic development.

Speaking through his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi while declaring open the maiden edition of Osun-Southwest Local Governments Agriculture and Mineral Resources Trade Fair in Osogbo, Osun state, Oyetola, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, described the trade fair as apt, coming at an auspicious time when the Federal Government had instituted the Economic Transformation Agenda to pull the nation out of the unworkable monolithic, oil-dependent economy and deliver sustainable economic growth.

“The South-West States are basically agrarian. Thus, bringing all the Local Government Councils in the West together to showcase their respective agricultural products and mineral resources will help bring the hidden treasures to the fore, shore up Internally-Generated Revenue and make the South-West a hub for agricultural products and minerals resources. By so doing, investors and prospective buyers will know where to get what and invariably the South-West will be a commercial focus parading exportable finished and semi-finished products.

“South West States must find ways to make their farm produce have value. It is the intention of Osun to leverage on the Fair to build a foundation for the take-off of the Aggregation/Commodity Exchange Centres for our farm produce”, Oyetola added.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, said the trade fair is aimed at building a credible and sustainable commodity exchange arrangement in the state as part of efforts at revitalising the its commercial posture.

He added that 600 lock-up shops in the trade fair complex would be allocated to traders free for three months.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Bisi Makanjuola, the President of OSUCCIMA, lauded the Osun government for its unflinching support for Chamber movements in the State, adding that it has demonstrated a very good understanding of the private sector and has not only laboured to improve the business environment but also look to ways to upgrade the various small and medium enterprises within the State.

The 12-day trade fair, promoted by the Osun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSUCCIMA) in conjunction with the Ministry of Commerce and BTG Africa, will be on till Sunday, November 28.