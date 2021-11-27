Birthday: Chief Odumusu flanked by friends and industry colleagues

By Chris Onuoha

The Chief Executive Officer, Phillips Consulting Limited, Foluso Phillips has advised industry experts to key into the emerging trend in the digital space, so as to be abreast of the digital revolution movement in the 21st century.

Phillips made this known during a public lecture held in Lagos to mark the 80th birthday anniversary of Chief Christopher Olusegun Odumosu, the doyen of Quantity Surveyors with theme: “Emerging Business Trends of the Future in the Construction Industry.”

Foluso who spoke extensively from the economic point of view, stated how the economic, industrial and digital revolution has taken place to replace how industries operate now. Citing the trend in the revolution, he pointed that gone are days industry depends on conventional ways but must embrace the speed at which digital technology has taken over at the work space. He however, noted that jobs are not lost in the process; rather, professionals should upgrade their knowledge in the digital space to still be relevant at the workplace.

Meanwhile, Chief Odumosu, one of the pioneers of the Quantity Surveyors in the construction industry marked his birthday amidst colleagues, associates, close friends and family members. The occasion afforded members of the construction industry to wine and dines, deliberate and proffer solutions on the emerging challenges faced by the industry with the numerous building collapses in the country.

Femi Oneshile, former President of the African Association of Quantity Surveyors said that it is time to move to the next level of harnessing and changing industry practice.

“I am saying the construction industry must be transformed in other to better organise and operate more profitably. For this nation to move forward, the industry must operate in an entrepreneurial manner such is that it is private sector driven.

Secondly, the health and safety act we are using today is outdated. We are asking for a global standard which is, for any development of infrastructure that is dangerous to take place, a health and safety expert must be put in charge. We must have health and safety consultant and managers on site. This group has to be involved also in the process of submission of project plans for approval. We are talking of taking health and safety serious and making sure their role is visible in the construction sector,” said Onashile.