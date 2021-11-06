The foremost real estate company in Nigeria, Adron Homes and Properties has lifted the spirit of many Nigerians’ dreaming of owning a house or land with a 40% December mega slash on its properties directed at giving everyone a chance regardless of their income.

The real estate company in ensuring its mandate of making the incredible affordable slashed the prices of all its estates across the country to encourage Nigerians own a home of their own.

The promotion tagged LEMON FRIDAY is slated to last till the end of the year, hence, giving more time for participation and coming with different valuable gifts for subscribers.

With this year’s Lemon Friday sale, customers would enjoy up to 40 per cent discount on all its estates in Ikorodu, Epe, Ijebu ode, Ede, Ibadan, kajola, Atan-Ota, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, Ijebu Ode, Shimawa, Abeokuta, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa and Keffi respectively.

While opening the start of the promo across continents, Mr. Ayodeji Ojo-Omoniyi, the Company’s Group Executive Secretary, said, “the discount is in line with the company’s dedication to continuously give customers opportunities to be homeowners through discounts, royalty rewards and friendly payment plans”.

“For every purchase you make, you’d be getting a great deal that Adron is best known for.

It is no doubt that we are the foremost and widely covered real estate company in Nigeria and that’s why we are rolling out this big offer to allow every Nigerian own a house with ease with breaking their income expenditure budget”, he stated.

“Customers can pay as low as N25,000 initial deposit and enjoy up to 36 months payment plan on all properties. This means you could make payment at your pace and within your budget because at Adron Homes, for every budget; there is a piece of land for you in all our estates.

At Adron, we encourage Nigerians to begin their journey to becoming a property owner today with us and smile at what their income will fetch them in all our estates”, he pointed out.