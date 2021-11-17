File photo of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU.

chides CDS over comments

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has demanded an apology from the Federal Government over the Lekki tollgate massacre following the revelations from the leaked report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses and other matters.

The organisation particularly asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility for the lies dished out by the Federal Government in an attempt to bury the truth.

NAS in a statement by the NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje titled “Lekki Tollgate Massacre: Truth Unmasked“ said President Buhari should be sober enough to admit that he failed as Commander-in- Chief of the armed forces.

“For consistently lying about the events of the Lekki tollgate shooting, the Federal Government must tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians. President Muhammadu Buhari should be sober enough to admit that as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, his administration failed innocent young Nigerians when they were mowed down by bullets bought with taxpayers’ money at the Lekki tollgate on that Black October, and other killings across the state during the protest. He should accept responsibility and ensure adequate compensation is paid to all the victims identified. This is the only way for true reconciliation and restitution to begin. And more importantly the turning point to put an end to the appalling actions and impunity of Nigeria’s security agencies against the citizens,” he said.

Owoaje who called for the prosecution of the military and Police personnel that took part in the shooting, berated the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor for attempting to down play the ignoble role of the Nigerian Army in the atrocious event.

“Irabor’s statement against thebackdrop of the panel’s report is saddening, highly provocative and insensitive. He should be bothered that under his watch, men of the Nigerian Army opened fire on a peaceful assembly of Nigerian youths and thereafter disgracefully attempted to cover-up,” he said.

NAS commended the judicial panel “for its uncompromising stance on the side of justice to uncover the truth for prosperity without fear or favour” and enjoined Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to allow the Attorney-General of Lagos State; Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) led four-man committee the required independence to produce a White Paper that would reflect the panel’s recommendations.

While calling for the prosecution of the management of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) over its indictment, Owoaje urged President Buhari led administration to seize the opportunity presented by the panel report to resolve all issues that led to the #EndSARS protests

“Like we pointed out in our earlier press statements, the #EndSARS protests represent a watershed socio-political event in the country which the government would ignore at its own peril. The government must take adequate steps to resolve all outstanding issues that triggered the protests. The best way to achieve this is for the National Economic Council (NEC) to ensure reports from other states are made public and those recommended for prosecution are made to have their day in Court.

“We have noted repeatedly that President Buhari’s administration, by its actions and inactions, is notoriously known to be in bed with impunity. The Justice Okuwobi’s Panel report presents it with another opportunity to redeem itself.”