A petition by bestselling author, Reno Omokri, on the change.org platform, to have Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari and his government prosecuted over alleged killing of unarmed youths at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, has received over 50,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

In a statement, Omokri said, “recall that the Lagos Judicial Panel of inquiry indicted the Army and Police in a report.

“Some unarmed youths protesting police brutality were killed at Lekki Toll Gate on October, 20th, 2020.

“While denials and cover ups on what actually happened on that fateful day took the order of the day, stakeholders and lovers of democracy and the international community continued to demand justice for those allegedly killed during the dastardly act.

“Consequently, the petitioners are also calling on the International Criminal Court to prosecute all those indicted.

“The petition was filed 18 hours ago. “The petition filed on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, is directed at the International Criminal Court and comes after Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS indicted the Buhari administration in its report.

“At 50,000 signatures, the petition is the first petition of Nigerian origin to hit that number in less than a day, showing the support of the Nigerian public to bring justice to those indicted.

“The body of the petition partly reads as follows:

“On Monday, November 15, 2021, the Lagos state Panel of Inquiry into EndSARS released its report to the state government in which it established judicially that the massacre did occured.

“This petition is therefore directed at the International Criminal Court to set machinery in motion for the trial of those indicted in the same way that former Liberian President, Charles Taylor, was tried and convicted.

“Sign the petition here https://chng.it/YdG7xyGv4J

“On this day, November 17, 2021, when my own beloved twin sons are celebrating their 14th birthday, they have given me permission to use their special day to call for justice for the many sons and daughters who will never have another birthday because they were killed in their prime,” Reno Omokri concluded in a statement.

Vanguard News Nigeria