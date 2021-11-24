By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The President, Living Faith Church International, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged clerics in Nigeria to learn new ideas in order remain relevant.

He stated this during the 25th anniversary celebration of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, which was held at the Glory Dome in Abuja yesterday.

Oyedepo spoke on the theme, ‘Towards Operating in the Realm of Grace’.

Narrating how his church grew its home fellowship network by over 20,000 cells in the past 11 months, the Pentecostal Bishop said: “The greatest decision of our lives was learning from our members who got results. It takes a lot of meekness to learn from those you have taught.

“Nothing is better than an opportunity to learn, and we must do it every time in meekness. Learning attracts grace. The day we die is the day learning stops; so anyone that wants to be relevant should love new ideas.”

Oyedepo, therefore, called on clerics to always make learning an essential part of their programmes and to apply what they learnt from the scriptures and other people’s experiences in their day-to-day activities.

According to him, doing so would attract an increase of God’s grace and glory to their endeavours.

In his goodwill message, the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), who doubles as the Founder of The Sword of The Spirit Ministries International, Bishop Wale Oke, described the silver jubilee celebration of DIGC as a new dawn for the church, and urged its Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche to remain close to God.

“What we see here today is the achievement of several decades packed into 25 years. That is what the grace of God can do. Without any doubt, Dr. Paul Enenche has become one of the leading voices of God out of Nigeria to the nations of the world. However, the best is yet to come,” Oke said.

