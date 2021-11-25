Leading Nigerian Democrat alive deserves celebration, Owokoniran greets Atiku at 75

Chief Rahman Owokoniran has described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the leading democrat alive, who deserved to be celebrated.

Owokoniran, the General Secretary of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Southwest zone, gave the appellation in a statement in celebration of Atiku’s 75th birthday celebration.

According to Owokoniran, the former Vice President fought for the political liberation of the North and joined like minds to midwife democracy.

Owokoniran said: “I call on Nigerians to celebrate the Leading Nigeria Democrat alive.

“You fought to liberate the progressive north from the strangle hold of the extreme Right.

“You fought for liberty and emancipation of Nigerians, forcing the military juntas to exit.

“You joined forces with other well-meaning Nigerians to midwife the birth of a Democratic Nigeria.

“Though still struggling in the turbulent ocean of time, Nigeria is steadily on its glorious path because of you and few others whose resolve and commitment to humanity were irrevocable .

“Thank God for your life at the age of 75. The Almighty Allah has been kind to you.

“And that is why it is so easy for you to reciprocate your generosity to help others.

“Enjoy your day and many more years to come,” Owokoniran states.

