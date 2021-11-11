By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The new National leadership of the Gindiri Old Students’ Association, GOSA, has promised to continue to work and provide for their alma mater, quality infrastructure, which would improve on the quality of education as well as the conditions of staff and students of the institution.

This, the leadership believes would restore the dignity of the institution which has played key roles over the years in keeping the standard of education high and producing quality people who have made remarkable impacts on the diverse spheres of society.

The new leadership which has, among others, the Plateau State Head of Service Engr. Sunday Hyat as the National President and a former Plateau State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Yakubu Taddy as the National Publicity Secretary is to serve for three years.

GOSA just celebrated its 70th anniversary at Gindiri, Mangu local government area, Plateau State, alumni and dignitaries who came together for the event commended the foresight of the founding fathers and the missionaries for the birth of the institution.

Speaking shortly after the election, Engr. Hyat noted, “We will continue to work round the clock in providing for the school in terms of infrastructure, in terms of improving on the quality of service to the teachers and staff and equally the condition of the students.

“We want to see how we can bring back the glory of this school. This school was a school that every child will want to come to and every parent will want to send his or her child to. It was the first choice…, but now because the fortunes dwindled, sometimes they will struggle to look for students to fill up in which before now they always tried to see how they can limit the number they could carry.

“So, we want to see how we can get there. we thank God for the laboratories because that is the main crux of the matter in improving learning by science, technology, and mathematics (STEM)”

However, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku commissioned projects built by GOSA alumni, stressing they have been motivated by the achievements of Mission schools to improve the education systems in their States.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Coordinator, Women4Women Community/He4She, and the Founder/President of Pan African Young Women Development Initiative, PAYWODI, Jophia Gupar felicitated with GOSA on the occasion of her 70th Anniversary, noting “the huge contributions of GOSA to individuals, communities and the nation at large has contributed immensely to nation-building.”

She maintained, “GOSA has produced great men and women who are making a mark in their various areas of calling both in Nigeria and in the diaspora,” and challenged “GOSA everywhere to let the truth and light they have received to shine everywhere.”