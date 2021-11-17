By Juliet Umeh

As part of its initiatives to drive Nigeria’s transition to a circular economy and create sustainable communities, the Lagos Business School Sustainability, LBSSC, and Aspire Coronation Trust, ACT, Foundation have trained over 40 young Nigerians under its 3rd Cycle of the Leadership Programme for Sustainable Waste Management (LPSWM).

The participants drawn from Nigerians who work in the waste management sector or run their own waste management focused initiatives and social enterprises were empowered in mitigating the environmental and health implications of improper waste management.

The programme is also designed at improving the operational and financial viability of their waste management businesses.

The 2021 cohort are the 3rd set of entrepreneurs to graduate from the programme since its inception in 2019.

Through this initiative, over 130 young Nigerians have been trained to develop businesses and initiatives that provide solutions to the unique challenges of waste management in Nigeria

Speaking at the event, the Director of programmes and Grants, Ndifreke Okwuegbunam emphasised on the importance of the programme in advancing environmental sustainability in Africa “As Africa experiences its fastest rate of urbanization in the last two decades, the consequences of poor waste management practices continue to plague our continent and quality of life.

ACT Foundation is proud to support the Lagos Business School Leadership and Waste Management Program as a platform for advancing environmental sustainability and empowering young Nigerian entrepreneurs creating socio-economic value that address critical environmental challenges.”

Speaking during the stakeholder engagement session, Director of Inspection and Enforcement, Nigeria National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, Mrs Miranda Amachree commented on the importance of the programme in ensuring the entrance of young talents into the sector as well as the impact that their activities will have in the long run on a healthy and safe environment for all Nigerians.

According to Amachree, “NESREA was glad to be part of this laudable initiative.”

The programme is delivered in a hybrid format, which includes 5 weeks of online module delivery, an experiential learning trip and in-person classes all delivered by LBS faculty, international and in-country industry experts and with the support of private and public sector partners.

Sharing his experience on the programme, Sunday Sholanke, Co-founder and Teamlead, Petspoint Recycling, a 2020 Participant, says the programme prompted him to rethink his business model and develop a technological solution to solve the problem of waste separation and lack of data on waste collection prevalent in the Nigeria.

For Ayomide Adewunmi, a 2021 participant, “the programme exposed me to the urgent need for advocacy in the implementation of policies regulating the dumping of hazardous waste in Nigeria.”

She has commenced engagement with the Nigerian BAR Association on these issues.

Another participant, Oluwatosin Ogunsola, Director of Pan-African Affairs/ Sustainable Green Environment Initiative described the impact of the programme saying, “the program on Sustainable Waste Management delivered the needed information and tools to structure and effectively run a viable enterprise, execute initiatives, projects and formulate better policies.

“As Director of Pan-Africa Affairs for Sustainable Green Environment Initiative, I will continue to utilize this knowledge to design and implement the Waste Management program from an informed position to drive Green Economy across Africa in pursuance of AU Agenda 2063.”

Speaking on the uniqueness of the programme, the Lead Facilitator and Manager of the LBS Sustainability Centre, Mrs Oreva Atanya emphasized the importance of the sustainability mindset which is central to the programme design.

According to her, “the sessions are deliberately set up to encourage participants to generate creative ideas which will be economically viable, socially impactful and environmentally responsible.

“This mindset shift is critical for galvanizing the much-needed transformation in the waste management sector.”

Through the programme, participants were exposed to topics such as Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Waste Management, Circular Economy and Waste Prevention, Leadership for Sustainable Waste Management, Stakeholder engagement, and management, Developing Innovative Social Business Models, Socio-Environmental Impact in Waste Management, Human Capital Sustainability in Waste Management, Duty of Care and Extended Producer Responsibility, among others.

Since the inception of the programme, participants have gone on to develop innovations and initiatives as a result of the learnings from the programme.

The programme is also supported by key stakeholders including the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Food Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria EPRON, Recyclers Association of Nigeria (RAN).

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) during his session remarked ” the programme is an innovative initiative and a solution to the waste management challenge in Lagos State.

According to predictions by the world economic forum, by 2030, Lagos state is set to become one of the world’s megacities therefore it is imperative to develop a capacity to manage the waste that will emanate from rapid urbanization and population growth”.

