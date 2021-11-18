By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A 35-year-old lawyer, Mrs Aina Odetayo, who allegedly assaulted her 12-year-old nephew by burning his back with a hot knife from the fire, for stealing her N500 was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, sitting at Tinubu.

Odetayo is facing a three-count charge bordering on assault, inflicting of injury and prevention of being treated, preferred against her by the Police.

The lawyer who resides at 13A, Green Hill Estate, in Agege suburb area of Lagos, was docked before Magistrate Azeez Alogba.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Michael Unah, told the court that the defendant allegedly assaulted and infringed on the right of a minor.

He said that the incident took place on November 14, 2021, at 13A, Green Hill Estate, Agege area of Lagos.

ALSO READ: EndSARS: High time Nigerians drew a line in the sand

Unah said, ” Odetayo beat up the minor who is her nephew, burnt and inflicted injury on his back with a hot knife from the fire.”

The prosecutor said, “The defendant after injuring the minor with a hot knife from the fire, prevented him from being treated at the hospital, of the injuries on his body.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 10,13 and 12, of the Child’s Right Law of Lagos State 2019.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Consequently, Magistrate Alogba, granted the defendant bail on self recognisance and ordered her to produce her call to bar certificate before the Court.

The case was adjourned till November, 30, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria