By Chancel Sunday

The lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Nicholas Mutu, has launched a free medical treatment initiative in Bomadi and Patani local government areas of Delta state.

Mutu, who started the week-long free general medical treatment exercise at Akugbene in Bomadi council area, said the aim was to ensure his constituents were in good health to enjoy democracy dividends.

Special Adviser to Mutu on legal matters, Mr Ebitimo Ogbomah, who represented the lawmaker, spoke to Vanguard yesterday, that Mutu had felt that a lot of his constituents who had various health challenges and could not afford exorbitant medical bills should be given proper medical care.

He said: “the lawmaker in his wisdom felt that a lot of his constituents have health challenges and most of them could not afford high medical services, hence, the introduction of this free initiative.

“It’s a constituency project for 2021 and I called on those with various health challenges to come out en masse to take advantage of the initiative; we’ll move from here, Akugbene, to Bomadi and finally to Patani to conclude the exercise”.

Project Consultant/Coordinator of the medical team, Muhanye Jude, said the exercise was purely general medicine meant to treat various kinds of ailments and diseases.

He said: “we do general medicine, we’ve handled cases of anatomy, myotomy, appendicectomy, eye surgery and all that. If you go to Bomadi Primary Healthcare Centre now, eye surgery is ongoing.

“Already, this morning we’ve been able to discharge about fifty patients who had cataract, we’ve gotten about two hundred cataract patients to be operated. We’re looking up to twenty cases involving myotomy and others”.