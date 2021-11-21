.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Determined to empower his constituents, Member representing Lere Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Munir has provided financial assistance and other materials to about 5000 women and youths in the small and medium scale sectors of the economy.

The gesture, he said, was a stimulus package to boost the Nation’s economy, especially at the local level.

The event which took place at the Saminaka Resort was attended by politicians, religious and traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders across the divide from Kaduna State.

Speaking former member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Lawal Mato in their separate remarks commended the Lawmaker for the giant stride.

They also appealed to the people of the constituency to continue supporting the Member in order to enable him succeed.

Responding, Hon.Ahmed called on the beneficiaries as well as those who were on course to directly benefit from the gesture, to continue praying for him to succeeed noting that he has lined up several other constituency outreach programmes that will help alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

The Member thereafter, led the stakeholders to commision his constituency office where he also donated cars and motorcycles to some people.

He also donated a new Ford Ranger pick-up to the Divisional Police Officer in order to assist the police in maintaining the peace in the area.

Some of the beneficiaries who were interviewed by our correspondent, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed GOD to guide and protect him.

In a related development, Hon. Ahmed Munir has awarded scholarships and subsidies to Kaduna State students who hail from his constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmaker, his personal assistant, Najib Kabir told Journalists those who applied for the scholarship scheme were interviewed and funds provided to them on the spot.

“As we speak and as you can see, we are conducting interviews on eligible candidates, immediately we are done, they are given their cash on the spot”, he said.

A recipient of the award, Binta Musa Shekarau who hails from Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, thanked Hon. Munir paid her school fees, saying that her parents who are both aged could no longer afford to pay her tuition fee hence her gratitude to the lawmaker.

Another beneficiary, Maryam Ahmed also praised the Federal Lawmaker for giving her the opportunity to pay her school fees.

According to her, the cost of feeding and paying tuition fees has overwhelmed her parents.

“However, the Hon has paid my school fees and I want to thank him”, she said.