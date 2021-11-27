.

By: Kingsley Ominobi – Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Brig Gen Dzarma Zurkushu and 7 other patriots, who paid the supreme price with their lives in defence of Askira-Uba during an attack in Borno State earlier in the month.

The President, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha at the funeral ceremony of the patriots at Gibson Jalo Military Cantonment, Yola on Friday 26 Nov 21 also expressed gratitude for the gallantry exhibited by the deceased in defence of the country.

He prayed God to continue to condole their families and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In appreciation for dedicated service to the fatherland and humanity by the deceased officers and soldiers, the Governor of Adamawa state, Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri renamed the popular Lagos Street in Yola after the late Brig Gen Dzarma Zurkushu.

This is aside the donation of the sum of 10 Million Naira to the family of late Brig-Gen Zurkushu and another 17 Million Naira to the families of six other fallen heroes.

Describing the late General as thoroughly professional, gentle and dedicated to duty, the Governor also ordered hoisting of the national flag in the state at half-mast for 3 days in honour of the fallen heroes.

In his remarks earlier at the well-attended ceremony, the COAS Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who presented the national flags to the Next of Kins of the late senior officers and soldiers prayed God to comfort their families.

He assured the families left behind, that the NA would promptly process the emoluments of the fallen heroes, in addition, to offer of educational scholarships to their children.

The COAS expressed appreciation to the President and other sympathisers, who attended the funeral to pay their last respect to the patriots.

Prior to the final interments, service and prayers were held at St Stephen’s Military Church (Prot) and the Central Mosque both at Gibson Jalo Cantonment, where prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased.