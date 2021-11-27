.

By Esther Onyegbula

A 78-year-old man, Moshood Habibu is currently being investigated by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for hacking his 94 years old brother to death over land matter.

Habibu was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by the victim’s son Aminu Tajudeen.

According to Tajudeen, who logged the complaints at the station, the suspect “came to my father’s house at Kara Ewumi village Mowe, where he macheted him to death over a disagreement on a land matter.”

Sequel to the report, the DPO Mowe division, CSP Saminu Akintunde, quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased sold a plot from their family land and didn’t give him his own share of the proceeds and that he went there that morning to demand his own share which led to a hot argument between them.



Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Ogun state police command DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect went to the deceased house armed with a cutlass, and when he got there, the deceased who was visually impaired didn’t know he came with a cutlass. While the deceased was asking him to leave his house, he descended heavily on him and macheted him to death.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria