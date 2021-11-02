By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government has pledged to take over the hospital bills of the injured victims of the Ikoyi building collapse even as it disclosed that three out of the nine rescued victims on admission at the General Hospital Lagos have been discharged.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat who disclosed this during a visit to General Hospital, Lagos where some of the rescued victims of the Ill-fated incident were on admission said nine people, all male, have so far been rescued from the debris of the building.

He added that three of the rescued victims were treated and discharged on the spot while the remaining six were presently on admission receiving treatment at the Medical Emergency (LASEMS) unit of the General Hospital, Lagos.

While noting that the admitted victims were responding to treatment and doing well, the Deputy Governor noted that the injuries sustained by those presently on admission were minor injuries that are not life-threatening.

Hamzat, however, explained that some casualties of the collapsed building who were brought into the hospital dead have been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“So we have six people in here, all-male, and thankfully they are doing well. The doctors have told us their state; they have minor injuries and nothing life-threatening thankfully. They are being treated and of course, as you know, the Lagos State Government is taking full responsibility for their treatment.

“We have their names and we will be getting in touch with their families. Nine people were rescued, six are here now, three people have gone home and as you know we have 10 dead bodies taken out of the place”.

Hamzat expressed deep sympathy with victims, assuring them of adequate care during the course of their treatment.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, who accompanied the Deputy Governor on the visit assured the rescued victims of quality and optimal health care service at the facility stressing that trained medical personnel are on the ground to aid their recovery process.

Other top state government officials who joined in the visit include; the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe.

The team was received by the Deputy Medical Director of the General Hospital Lagos, Dr Abiola Mafe.

Vanguard News Nigeria