Lagos State Government has read the riot act to market operators across the state over violation of environmental protection law, saying it has secured the conviction of over 80 persons for violation of state’s environmental protection laws.

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this at a day seminar, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State officials COWLSO at Badagry division in Iba Local Council Development Area, LCDA, condemned the attack on the agency’s officials at Agboju Market, in Badagry Division which led to death of one its personnel.

Speaking at the event organised in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, the wife of Lagos State Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, charged market leaders in the state, to ensure proper sanitation and security of the markets.

The seminar, fourth in the series, was part of efforts to put the welfare, safety and security of market men and women, on the front burner.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, said it was common knowledge that health and environment had been listed as the second pillar of the administration’s THEMES agenda for sustainable environment.

According to her, “Security in the marketplace is paramount and that there must be proper identification of all traders and people trading in the markets. As market men and women, you must take ownership of security in your markets, and you have to speak up and speak out loud and clear when you suspect any suspicious movement or activity around you, especially the issue of strangers coming to sleep overnight in the market”.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, expressed gratitude for the peaceful co-existence in markets in the state, which has ensured smooth business flow and improved the economic well-being for citizens.

He urged market leaders and stakeholders to continuously commit themselves to ensuring that the state enjoyed continued vigilance by market people, and promptly report suspicious acts and movements to the appropriate authorities.

