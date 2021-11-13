A screengrab from the video that went viral.

By Elizabeth Osayande, LAGOS

The Legal Advisor to the Mawumadoka Children Foundation, Makoko, Florence Adewale, has stated that Lagos State government had promised to support some of the children seen on camera reciting the national anthem in a pool of water.

She government had promised to bring formal education to the children that wish to remain in the riverine area.

Recall that the government, on Wednesday, announced that pupils of Mawumadoka Children Foundation at Oko-Agbon, off Iwaya Road, shown in a video observing assembly in a waterlogged area of Makoko, Lagos Mainland, would be registered into public schools within the community for better access to basic education.

Part of the statement signed by Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ganiyu Lawal, read in part: “Lagos State Government officials have visited the site of the orphanage and school operated by Mawumadoka Children Foundation at Oko-Agbon, off Iwaya Road, where pupils were shown in a video observing assembly in a waterlogged area of Makoko, Lagos Mainland.

“The foundation owners said the viral video was shot by a team from a Church to raise funds for the rebuilding of the orphanage and the small space being used as school premises.

“The kids were asked to pose for the video in the dirty water to attract sympathy so that funds could be raised to rebuild the orphanage.

“There are six public schools in the area, but some parents prefer to send their wards to the orphanage, which incorporated school lessons as the population of the children continued to grow.

“In fact, many of the older children in the community attend Adekunle Primary School, and other public schools around the area, but the Foundation retains the younger pupils.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly invited the Mawumadoka Foundation officials and stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and its agencies, on the issue.

“The meeting resulted in another visit by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Ganiyu Okanlawon Sanni, who led members of the committee on a fact-finding mission to the community, alongside the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Princess Adebowale Aderemi, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King and other top government officials.

“The six public schools in the area are enough to accommodate all the children.

“As part of the short term measure to ensure the children of the community have access to quality education, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, will register pupils within the community into the following six public schools:

“Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko Primary School, Ayetoro African Church Primary School, Fazil Omar Primary School, Ahmadiya Primary School and Talimu Islamiya Primary School.”

Legal advisor

Meanwhile, the Legal Advisor to the Mawumadoka Children Foundation, Makoko, Florence Adewale, reiterated that foundation, not an orphanage homes, is under construction with support from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

She added that prior to the recent statement by the state Ministry of Education, officers of the state had visited the foundation with the pledge to assist pupils in the riverine community who wish to study on land, registered in schools within the area.

And those who still desired to stay within the Oko-Agbon, Makoko, have schools brought to them.

Adewale in a chat, on Saturday with our correspondent, gave the insight.

Her words: “The foundation is under construction. The government informed us that they shall surely support the foundation and its entire riverian environment.

“That they shall try profile and send some children who are of age and willing to study on dry land to some schools nearby and those who wish to stay on the water, they shall support and bring school to them.

“Note that the foundation is not an orphanage home. The RCCG have volunteered to help even before the video went viral.

“Those building materials in use presently are those paid for by the RCCG,” Legal Advisor to the Mawumadoka Foundation reiterated.

