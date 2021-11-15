By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has approved award of university scholarship to two exceptional students, Miss Favour Abiodun and Master Taiwo Solana for emerging best students with 8 A1’s and 7 A1’s respectively at the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.

The state government also received students who emerged champions at various National and International Science competitions.

Abiodun emerged the best student in Senior Secondary School, SSS, with eight A1s, to study Medicine while Solana emerged best student in the same examination to study Engineering.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed this while presenting the awards to winners of the competition at an event held in Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.

Adefisayo said the present administration in the state, led by Governor Sanwo-Olu has given priority attention to education sector.

The commissioner stated:”This is an authentication of improved quality of education system in Lagos State.”

According to her, the state government has continued to introduce various initiatives and innovations geared towards improving the educational system, stressing that some of the programmes are to enhance teaching and learning outcomes in schools.

Adefisayo appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for approving scholarships for the two students, stressing that his passion of continuous provision of school infrastructure is responsible for the academic successes of all students in the state.

While congratulating the students, the commisioner, urged them to remain focused, avoid distractions and remain committed to their studies. She also encouraged parents not to relent in their efforts in monitoring these children, guiding them, providing enough time and love for them.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the winner of the 2021 African Leadership Academy competition, Marvelous Oladipupo, asserted that technical colleges are not meant for dropouts.

He stressed that his emergence as “Best Africa’s Critical Thinker” in the competition has corrected the erroneous impression of technical colleges being meant for dropouts.

Oladipupo, a student of Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Lagos, made the remarks at a presentation of awards to winners of national and international education related competitions by the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

He maintained that the engineering challenge competition sponsored by Chevron required brainstorming sessions.

According to Oladipupo, technical college remained the best bet for any student that wish to pursue a career in Engineering, saying, “my emergence as the best critical thinker in Africa showed that the technical colleges have a lot to offer to the nation’s drive to fully embrace possibilities provided by technology.”

He continued: ‘’For young and aspiring engineers like me, technical college has made it possible for me to realise my dream of becoming an Engineer.

“Most people think technical colleges is for those that dropped out of school, that is not true, the technical colleges will bring out the best in you, be it in technical, craftsman, name it.’’

The competitions comprised of 11 categories which include: winners of 2020/2021 Stockholm Junior Water competition, 2021 Physics competition, 2021 African Leadership Academy competition, 2021 Oluwole Awokoya Chemistry Competition, 2020 West Africa School Certificate Examination.

In the Y2020 and 2021 Stockholm Junior Water Competition, Garuba Mustapha of Abibat Mogaji Millennium Senior Secondary School, Ajasa Kehinde Timilehin and Obikoya Ayomide of Jakande Esatate Comprehensive Senior College emerged 1st Position representing the state, while the duo, Adeleye Wonder and Adewusi Promise, students of Marve Grace Schools clinched the 2nd Position in the same competition.

Vetland Senior Grammar School representative, Ebere Divine, Olajide Akorede and Seidu Samuel of Brainfield College represented the state at the 2021 Y2021 National Institute of Physics Competition and clinched the 1st position. Seidu Samuel of Brainfield College also emerged second position in the 2021 Oluwole Awokoya Chemistry Competition.