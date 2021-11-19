His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdusemiu Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom.

By Bose Adelaja

For his role in combating COVID-19 Pandemic in Lagos State, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi is among the dignitaries to be honoured at the 33rd Igbogbo Day celebration which commences today in Igbogbo Kingdom, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Others to be honoured include the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Waheed Kasali and Chairman, Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area LCDA, Sesan Daini.

Disclosing this at a press briefing at Oba Adeboruwa Palace, Igbogbo, the Chairman, of the Planning Committee, Mr. Titilope Andu-Balogun said they will be recognized during the Award of Excellence & Dinner with His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdusemiu Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom.

According to him, Professor Abayomi will be recognized based on his role in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Daini will be recognized for constructing a befitting secretariat in the LCDA and Kasali to be recognized for his role in education sector in the state.

The Chairman said the celebration was aimed at fostering unity among residents, development of cultural heritage and raising of funds for developmental purposes.

He stressed that this year’s event is different in the sense that the fund generated from the event will be used for the building of a Town Hall for the community.

He said, “Igbogbo Kingdom recognizes the effort of Professor Abayomi in combating COVIID-19 Pandemic, Kasali’s role in terms of educational.attainment and Daini for transforming the office secretariat in the LCDA.

Other activities lined up for the event are; Iwure and Jumat Service on 19th November at 2pm followed by the awards ceremony.

Others are; Igbogbo Carnival, Ram Fight Competition, Igbogbo Hall of Fame, Science Exhibition, Cultural and Health Day slated for 20th and 21st of November.

The grand finale of the event holds on 27th of November, at Noon where the Nigerian Fuji maestro, Adewale Ayuba will hit the stage at Igbogbo Stadium.

Also Speaking, the Secretary to the Planning Committee, Idris Adesina said the event will also fulfil its annual distribution of free General Certificate of Education G.C.E, forms to some indigenes of the town.

He warned miscreants to steer clear of the event saying the celebration does not support disorderliness or disruption of economic activities.

“Part of the event is ‘Oloja Day” set aside for traders and artisans but this does not support disruption of economic activities in the land,” he added.