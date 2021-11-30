.

Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumde Aderinokun has expressed sympathy with the victims of Sunday’s inferno that involved a fuel-laden tanker at the Lafenwa Market area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

He described the loss of properties in the popular market as worrisome because the state government could have acted on time to prevent the tragedy.

“This fire incident is worrisome and horrific because the government should have provided urgent measures like security for firefighters when they are combating this sort of situation,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“It is sad that the accident happened in the early hours of Sunday but nothing was done to evacuate the fallen tanker until it exploded.

“The damages caused have deprived affected traders their means of livelihood while some have recorded an irreparable loss of properties.

Chief Aderinokun also comforted the victims and assured them of his support through his foundation – Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation.