By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lafarge Africa Plc has reiterated commitment to ensure that the company’s products delivered to customers get to them in excellent condition.

Khaled El-Dokani, the Country CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, gave the assurance at a two-day capacity building event titled ‘The Transporters’ Summit’ for the independent transport partners who distribute its products across the country.

He also assured of the company’s commitment to formulate sustainable policies that would lower the environmental impact of logistics operations on the planet.

The summit with the theme: “Let’s build together: Partnering for growth”, was also an opportunity to celebrate and reward the transporters for their valuable contributions to the success and growth of the company.

Speaking at the event, El-Dokani noted that the annual summit is a platform for transport businesses working with Lafarge to improve their operations by getting acquainted with new developments that drive efficiency, support best practices and profitability and improve logistics safety within the sector.

El-Dokani said: “We organized this event out of enlightened interest. As you know, operational excellence and innovation are key principles that guide all we do at Lafarge. We will become more innovative and more efficient as a company if we provide a platform for key partners such as yourselves to learn about and assimilate cutting-edge developments in logistics.”