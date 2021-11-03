A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholder, Comrade Usman Okai, commended the peaceful conduct of the party’s congress held in Dekina and Bassa local governmenta areas of Kogi.

He also commended the successful swearing ceremony of the party divisional chairmen in Lokoja.

The congress resulted in the election of new executives in the Dekina divisional executive led by Alhaji Husseini Ibrahim Ejini and Bassa division executive lead by Mr Wodi Augustine Hulleji.

In a statement signed and made available to Vanguard, Wednesday, Okai said that the congress had projected the greatness of PDP in Kogi State and Dekina/Bassa federal constituency in particular.

The youth leader stated that the outcome of the congress, despite all the concerns, had shown that there was no alternative to PDP in the zone.

The statement further said that with elected ward and divisional executives now in place, the PDP is now ready for full-fledged politicking ahead of future elections.

“Now, the battle has been won and lost but there is no vanquished and there is no restrictive winner. The victory belongs to all of us.

“This is now the moment to mend the broken pieces, to reconcile and rebuild without any recourse to personal triumphalism. We are all winners, we have proven to them all that PDP is not like them, we belong to the same family under one umbrella. Dekina/Bassa is back under the umbrella now.

“The war is over in the zone with the outcome of the zonal congress,” the statement partly read.

Okai also urged leaders to rally round the new executives of the party in rebuilding the party in the zone for the task ahead.

Vanguard News Nigeria