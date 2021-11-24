King Tea sets to sign female singer, Ebai to label, praises her talent

Ebai

Nigerian-born, US-based entrepreneur, artiste manager and label owner, Emmanuel Babatunde Taiwo, famously known as King Tea, appears to be building an enviable profile for himself in the music and business world.

King Tea who is the founder of Tea Music World and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Tea Group of Companies has announced that he is set to sign his first female artiste, who goes by the name Ebai to his record label.

Ebai who is fast building a career for herself in music was said to have caught the attention of King Tea who confirmed that he has been following her career for a while.

According to King Tea, the announcement of Ebai as his first female artistes will be made known anytime from now, adding that it has always been his dream to give the female gender a viable platform where they can thrive.

Born in Ogun State to popular actor, Soji Taiwo, also known as Omobanke, King Tea, at a very young age knew what he wanted his life and career to look like and has continued to work towards making something meaningful out of life despite the odds that starked against him.

Speaking about his rising profile, King Tea hinted that he’s not only passionate about promoting artistes but adding value and ensuring that music label is synonymous with quality and melodious tune.

Vanguard News Nigeria