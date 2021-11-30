.

By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State Police Command, Mr Tuesday Assayomo has dismissed claims by Chief Gani Adams that Kidnappers and Bandits have relocated to the state, saying that nothing like such happened even as he insisted that the state remain one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Assayomo said this on Tuesday in an interview with journalists after he had toured the Kwara South senatorial part of the state to assess the security situation of the zone.

The tour was an aftermath of the alarm raised by Chief Gani Adams that kidnappers have relocated to Kwara state, particularly the Southern part.

He said, “I took a tour of Kwara South senatorial zone today, to see first hand, the security situation of the zone, this is in response to the anxiety and concern raised by the people of the state, as an aftermath of the alarming statement credited to one Chief Gani Adams sometimes last week, to the effect that, Kidnappers and Bandits have finally relocated to Kwara state, where specific mention of Kwara South was made.

“After going around the zone, I held meetings with the security community both in Offa and Omuaran, where the people comprising the traditional rulers, religious leaders, vigilante, local hunters and sister security agencies were in attendance.

“The people were advised to join hands with the police and other security agencies in ensuring that the existing peace and harmony in the state is sustained.”

Irrespective of the statement to Chief Gani Adams, the police commissioner reiterated his determination to deal with criminals irrespective of names or group they belong, while also accepting to work with any individual or group of people who is interested in collaborating with the police to fight crime.

He expressed his displeasure over the alarming statement which had heightened the anxiety of the people, stressing however that there are better ways and channels by which sensitive information could be passed to the relevant authorities if there was a need for such.

He said, Kwara State is an integral part of Nigeria, and as such, was not completely immune from the security challenges bedevilling all other states.

He noted, ” but the fact remains that Kwara State is one of the most peaceful states in the country, where efforts by the people and the support by the government and other stakeholders have helped tremendously in sustaining and maintaining the fragile peace in the state.

“The Command wishes to assure the good people of the state that there was no relocation of bandits or Kidnappers into the state, the state has succeeded in rescuing kidnapped victims and has arrested many Kidnappers in the past, therefore, the command will not relent in doing all that is necessary to sustain the peace and tranquillity in the State including, coopting the Fulani and other ethnic groups in the vigilante Service to enhance the security of our bushes.”

The police commissioner reiterated that adequate security has been emplaced in and around the state, adding that people would soon begin to witness visible police presence on all the highways, entry and exit points of the state while the Command’s intelligence arm is also fully on the ground.

He also said that the Command has also strengthened the synergy between the command and other security agencies all in a bid to ensure adequate information dissemination in the state.

“The people are therefore advised to go about their lawful businesses and make information available to the police at all times as part of their civic responsibility.”

