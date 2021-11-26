.

Regains freedom after five days in kidnappers den

— My wife paid the ransom

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Eze Ndigbo of Ifon in Ose council area of Ondo State, Chief Donatus Okereke, has regained his freedom five days after his abduction.

Okereke told vanguard in Akure after his release that his abductors were ” purely Fulani’s “

Recall that the popular businessman was kidnapped on Monday, 22nd November and whisked into the thick forest along Elegbeka suspected gunmen at about 8 am.

Narrating his ordeal, Okeke said: “It was on Monday, around 8:30 after morning mass. Then, I prepared to embark on a journey to Owo, getting to elegbeka junction. I started hearing gunshots, I had no option but to stop, because, the bullet was too much.

“One of them was wearing an Army uniform. They then dragged me to a bush and threaten to kill me if I fail to keep quiet and cooperate with them.

“We spent 8hours in the bush, close to where I was abducted. We later trekked the whole night. The following day, we did the same thing. We actually trekked for three nights.

“I was then released on Thursday night around 11 pm after payment of ransom.

“At first, they demanded N100m for my release but after much negotiation and plead, they insisted on the ransom of N20m, threatening me that if I didn’t pay them, they will kill me.

“As you can see, I have not settled down, so my wife has not told me if they later reduced the ransom.

Okereke said that ” My abductors are purely Fulani’s” they were deadly.

Vanguard News Nigeria