By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

FCT Police Commissioner, Sunday Babaji on Monday confirmed that the Police-Anti Kidnap Unit of the FCT Police Command has commenced a rescue operation for the Chief Imam of Yangoji Central Mosque in Kwali Area Council Abdullahi Abubakar and his two sons, Usman Abubakar and Ibrahim Abubakar who were abducted by suspected bandits at the weekend.

He told Vanguard that operatives were combing the bushes and hills around the vicinity of the abduction noting that no stone would be left unturned to rescue the bedtimes

A source said the bandits arrived at the Chief Imam’s house at about 11.50 pm on Friday in large numbers and abducted the trio.

A ransom demand of #10million is said to have been made to family members but Police sources said they are not aware of the ransom demand

Meanwhile, CP Sunday Babaji has called on residents of Yangoji community to remain calm and provide information that would help the police in arresting the suspects