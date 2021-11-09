He has helped more than 100 families as a public figure investor and changed their lives forever.

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how far certain industries and sectors have come, filled with astute professionals and experts doing exceedingly well, making the most of the opportunities and astonishing the world with their incredible successes.

herefore, it becomes imperative to talk about one such high-performing professional and investor in the world of real estate in the US named Kevin Jay Sengson Cruz, who believed in his visions and thus could transform the same into reality, thanks to his exceptional skills and talents in the field.

Wondering who is Kevin Cruz? Let us tell you that this passionate man is all about his pristine visions and his innovative ideas in the world of real estate. Today, he owns and serves as the CEO of Kinetic Real Estate, which in just two years of its existence has grown into a team of 38 like-minded individuals, including astute professionals who have worked along Kevin Cruz to help hundreds of families reach their real estate goals.

Kevin Cruz got licensed in 2015, but it was in 2019 that he initiated Kinetic Real Estate and soon became the Rookie of the Year in Northern California during his first year. Talking about his journey in the industry, Kevin Cruz says that he hailed from the Philippines and, by the age of 14, moved to the US for creating a flourishing career for himself and made it in the Bay Area. His innate skills and understanding of things helped him get into the real estate world, and today he looks unstoppable as a renowned investor and a public figure in the same.

His company cater to clients in real estate with multi-unit properties, single-family homes, condos, and also help them in property management, 1031 exchanges and relocation. Kevin Cruz has definitely upped the game in real estate and how.

