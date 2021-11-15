A popular LPG expert, public affairs analyst, humanitarian and businessman and the Chief Executive Officer of Kvas Group, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani, has acquired a Lithuanian based Company, known as Verslom.

The news which is just breaking says that he would run the activities of the company under asset management by projecting great assets for client to purchase which would be real estate.

According to feelers, they would be starting with a project ‘Bradford Residence Abuja,’ which would redefine property business in Nigeria. Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani has promised to take the company to the peak.

It can be recalled that Kenechukwu has been playing dual roles in the industry especially as he doubles as a link between importers and exporters in Nigeria and diaspora.