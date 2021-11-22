By Haruna Aliyu

The president general Igbo community in kebbi state, Chief Samuel Nnamani has call on the federal government and all agitators to romance dialogue as the solutions to political agitations in the country.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, the Igbo leader said that its not only Igbos that are agitating, Yorubas and Hausas are also part of the agitators therefore killings cannot solve the problem but a round table.

On Igbo presidency chief Nnamani said “as an Igbo man i will support it but my concern is who will stop killings, kidnapping and unite the country no matter where he comes from, we supported Abiola, supported Obasanjo, Yar, adua and now Buhari so iam sure if an Igbo man wins his party primary we expect Hausas and Yorubas to support us he said.

He added that, electronic system of voting will stop killings and ballot snatching during elections in the country and bring good leaders.

Nnamani who lampoon separatists stated that Nigeria will remain united despite the challenges, saying no president from any part of the country can bring peace except through prayers so what the country needs now is prayer.

He further said that, Igbo community in Kebbi are peaceful because the state is the most peaceful in the country due to the efforts of emir of Gwandu his royal highness Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar and his excellency Senator Atiku Bagudu who periodically meets with the leadership of Igbos in the state to know their problems and to support them.