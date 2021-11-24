By Abdulmumin Murtala

The chairman Kano Municipal Local Government, Faizu Alfindiki, has pledged to rebuild the 44 shops consumed by inferno at Kurmi market last Monday.

Alfindiki who made the promise on Wednesday during a sympathy visit to the affected market located in the heart of Kano metropolis, similarly donated N2 million naira to affected traders.

Giving the reason for the visit Alfindiki said “the donation was to alleviate the sufferings of the victims to restart their day to day businesses.

“The fire incident is a disaster that consumed valuable worth million of naira especially the bookshops areas of the market.”

Comrade Alfindiki also thanked the Commissioner for local government, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo for identifying with the metropolitan Council to revive the economic activities of the market.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to prevent future occurance of such incident.

In his remarks, the chairman, Kurmi Market Association, Alhaji Ya’u Karas also expressed appreciation for the gesture by the Kano Municipal local government, adding that the gesture would reduce the spasms of losses incured.

Karas therefore urged members of the association to make judicious use of the donation they have received.