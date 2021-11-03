By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and States Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECOM) to emulate Governor Nasir el-Rufai in conducting transparent, free, fair and credible elections, using the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) model.

He said doing so will further entrench democracy in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Hon. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, the Speaker made the statement during the swearing-in of elected council chairmen on Monday, November 1, at the Murtala Square Kaduna.

“In the entire country, no State has ever conducted local government election sincerely like that of Kaduna and this came about because of the good leadership of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, supported by the legislative arm of the state,” he said.

According to Zailani, he met with the elected chairmen from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and they were excited about the transparent nature of the polls.

“I told them that they can see how we justified the Local Government election,. All Progressives Congress (APC) provided a level playing ground for all political parties that participated in the just concluded local government election,” he added.

The Speaker urged everyone in the state to continue praying for the success of Malam Nasiru el-Rufai’s administration .

“This administration has done a lot in developing the state and I can assure that the Kaduna State Assembly is ever ready to continue to support this administration with everything humanly possible to further develop the state,” he assured.

The Governor, his deputy, Commissioners, all State Assembly members and government officials were in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.