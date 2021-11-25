.

ICAN, ANAN, CSO hail Kaduna on finance management

Dr Tajudeen Abbas, a member representing Zaria federal constituency, said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai always carried federal lawmakers along in all that he intends to do and all that he is doing, which made them be ahead of their peers at the National Assembly ( NASS).

According to him, the governor meets with the National Assembly members once in two months and this has also inspired the legislators to work hard in their assignments.

Dr Abbas said that because of that inspiration, lawmakers from Kaduna state from both chambers of the National Assembly have cumulatively, the highest number of bills in the country.

He spoke when Kaduna State Government was praised by professional bodies, Civil Society Organisations, Development Partners and the legislative arm of government for instituting a sound accounting system upon assuming office.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria(ICAN) disclosed that Kaduna state is always emerging first in all the Accountability indices because its financial records are always up to date and are being kept in an orderly and transparent manner.

The National President of ICAN, Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo who said this at the unveiling and presentation of the new Finance Function of Kaduna state Ministry of Finance, commended the vision of Governor Nasir El Rufai.

The ICAN President who was represented by Malam Haruna Yahaya, the 2nd Deputy Vice President of the institute, further said that other states have been complaining about its favourable rating of Kaduna state, advising that ‘’they should also do what Kaduna is doing.’’

In his goodwill message, the Chief Operating Officer of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria(ANAN), Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammad said that Kaduna state has an effective strategy, risk management and financial operation management.

Similarly, Dr Titilayo Fowokan, Council member of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN) said that the institute has adopted Governor El Rufai as one of their own, having been the keynote speaker at its Annual General Meeting(AGM) 2020 which was held in Lagos and hosting the event in 2021.

According to her, there is nothing that compels voluntary tax payment like taxpayers seeing the dividends of the taxes that they pay, which is visible in the various infrastructural development across the state.

Dr Fowokan pointed out that the growing Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) is a testimony that the people of Kaduna state feel that their taxes are in safe hands, adding that CITN looks forward to collaborating with Kaduna State Government in the area of capacity building.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Joshua James who is Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership(OPG), recalled that Kaduna State is the first subnational to sign on with the partnership in 2016.

According to him, Governor El Rufai has shown that the best legacy that a leader should bequeath is enacting good laws and implementing policies and carrying out programmes that will impact the people.

Mr James praised the governor for giving citizens to make input in the budget-making process, adding that Kaduna State House of Assembly held a public hearing on the 2022 budget, which he described as the best citizen-driven budget in the country.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr Isaac Auta Zankai said that there is mutual respect between the Executive and Legislative branches of government which is based on principles.

Dr Zankai who said that he is proud that Kaduna state is being celebrated at the event for being the first in almost all public finance matters promised that the legislature will always cooperate with the executive for the good of the people.

