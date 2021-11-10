In this day and age, it’s becoming harder to stand out in the crowd. Real estate agents today have to think with innovation and integrate technology into their everyday routines. Justen Alias understands well that real estate is a people’s business, meaning that one has to be proficient in connecting and working in collaboration with your client to land the perfect deal for them.

Alias emphasizes that one way to maximize your client’s experience is to be skilled in the art of negotiation. Part of being a real estate agent requires that you negotiate on your client’s behalf to get them the best deal possible. Often, you will be negotiating with other real estate agents or directly with homeowners or buyers.

Your ability to negotiate relies heavily on the local and national real estate market. More often than not though, the purchasing and selling of a home occurs quickly — especially with today’s real estate trends. As an agent, you must make decisive financial decisions during the buying, selling, and negotiation process.

Alias bloomed early in his career and understood that he needed a way to differentiate himself in the oversaturated market of real estate. He used unique marketing strategies through social media, developing websites and technology to build his initial clientele. His websites Moving Miami Florida and Miami Luxury Leases are great resources when searching for homes in the Miami area.

Moreover, He is currently building another project, which will be a nationwide sports and entertainment network that will focus on the top real estate agents in each market. It will focus on assisting athletes, entertainers and high net worth individuals with finding their dream home.

Alias is passionate about using negotiation skills to get the best deal for his clients, and he has three main tips — always find out your client’s bottom line number, do your research and ask the right questions. A successful negotiation is one where both parties feel as though they have made the right decision and feel comfortable about the decision.

To keep up to date with Alias and his business ventures or to inquire about purchasing a home, get in touch with him through his websites Moving Miami Florida and Miami Luxury Leases or follow him on Instagram.