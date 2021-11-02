By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the Tuesday early hours attack of the Staff Quarters on the University of Abuja and abduction of four staff members and some children, the Commissioner of Police FCT has ordered Police beef up of the university.

The suspected bandits had at about 1 am on Tuesday attacked the staff quaters located in Giri area of the Federal Capital Territory and kidnapped the victims.

Confirming the kidnap of the, victims on the University social media page, the school said that safety officers, in conjunction with security operatives, mobilised to secure the quarters thereafter.

Speaking on the development, FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Adeh Josephine said, “The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

“The CP gave the order following report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

“Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

“On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”, DSP Adeh said