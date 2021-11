.

Ekiti State, host of the 2021 National Festival of Arts & Culture has emerged as the overall winner of NAFEST 2021.



Ekiti beat Rivers which came second to the first position.

Reacting to the victory, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi said there was no partiality in awarding the first position to Ekiti. He said every state that participated in the festival is a winner.

Bayelsa and Benue States came 3rd while Delta and Nasarawa came 4th. Lagos, Ogun and FCT came 5th.