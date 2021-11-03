By Gabriel Olawale

Africa’s largest disposable syringe manufacturer, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM) company has exhibited arrays of its quality syringes to champion ‘Made in Nigeria’ products.

This was the thrust of the firm at the three-day event to mark the 50th Anniversary and 49th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which was held on October 25 this year.

According to the Managing Director of JSM, Mr. Akin Oyediran, as a foremost syringe company, they believe in high quality. “Our syringes are manufactured from the best, most reliable, and safest materials available to ensure the highest level of satisfaction for our stakeholders.”

The MD also rated its products as the best currently in the marketplace in Nigeria and Africa, adding that they don’t only thrive but are also proud of the standard of their products, which is the reason they are the market leaders.

While conceding that although there are a lot of “cheap” competitions from other parts of the world, JSM is in the market because its quality is world-class.

“Jubilee Syringe’s distribution network is within and outside Nigeria”, Oyediran assured, “to other countries across the continent. We ensure we keep best practices in our manufacturing processes.”

Meanwhile, Oyediran was unanimously reelected as the Executive Council Member of MAN for the second consecutive time.

The JSM boss took to social media to announce the good news. “It is with great pleasure I announce that I’ve been reappointed the Executive Council Member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.”