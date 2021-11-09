



Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, Senator George Sekibo on Tuesday said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba must declare the outcome of his investigation public into the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja.

Senator Sekibo who represents Rivers East Senatorial District and also the Rivers State National Assembly Caucus Leader made this submission in his contribution on a motion brought to the floor of the Senate by Rivers State lawmakers, on the incessant invasion of Justice Odili’s residence.

The Rivers born lawmaker went on memory lane stating that”a couple of monthss ago, Odili’s residence in Portharcourt was raided by thugs, over a judgement she gave and two weeks ago her Abuja residence too was invaded this has led to serious concerns over the safety of the Judge.

The debate on the floor of the Senate was led by Senator Betty Appiafi, Justice Odili’s representative in the Senate.

Sekibo who is also the Chairman of South South Senators Forum, stressing further in his contribution on the motion explained that “I am happy because the IGP, the EFCC and the Attorney General to the Federation, AGF have denied any link to the invasion, which apparently has link to one of her judgments.

“The Invaders claimed they had a warrant that was difficult to substantiate but this investigation must produce meaningful results and the report must be made public.

“If this trend continues, it will adversely affect the efficiency of such a person and lead to fear.

“And if there’s fear, it will lead to High Blood Pressure and as we all Know BP leads to stroke so there’s need to check these invasions.

Sekibo added that”what we hear in most cases is that the police will always say investigation is ongoing and in most cases the reports are not made public.

“The IGP must make public this investigation for us all to know the cause of these incessant invasions to the residence of Justice Odili.