By Luminous Jannamike

The management of Matchmakers Consult International has called on Nigerians to join hands with police in the fight against insecurity, saying that maintaining a safe nation is a collective responsibility.

The Managing Director, Mr Shina Phillips, made the call while receiving an award by the Nigeria Police Triathlon Association at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He noted that Nigeria was experiencing a lot of security problems within its borders, stressing that these challenges have overstretched both the security agencies and government resources.

According to him, “We cannot leave the security of the country in the hands of the Police alone. Individuals and communities must support and partner with the Police authorities to secure their immediate environment and the entire country. This is the only way there can be economic development.”

Speaking also, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who was represented by the Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, said that the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution and Dedication’ was given to the organization in recognition of its contributions and partnership with the Police Force in areas of capacity building, sports, Community Policing and media relations.

The IGP noted that Matchmakers Consult International was the organiser of the annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers. As consultants, they served in the 2020 Police Week which was aborted as a result of COVID-19.

The organisation was also a foundation consultant at the inception of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), and it has continued to provide strategic support to POCACOV in several areas.

In partnership with the African Union, Matchmakers were organizers of the LAMPS (Legends of Arts Management Politics Security Science & Sports) Awards. They have also acquired the legal rights to the Africa Pitch Awards, Miss Beauty & Brains and Global Security Digest, a security programme that focuses on critical security issues and discourse which will debut soon.

Vanguard reports that the award was presented at the opening ceremony of a 2-day seminar held to sensitize participants and the public ahead of the 1st IGP Triathlon Invitational Championship scheduled for 4th December 2021.

