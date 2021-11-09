By Chris Onuoha

The CEO of 7Figure Records, Franklin Chiekezie Chiemelu has stated that the music industry in Nigeria is capable of taking large number of youth off the streets with the right investment.

He also noted that the industry has given those with passion and drive for music a means of livelihood across the music value chain and will be doing more to engage others meaningfully in the industry.

The young Music Entrepreneur and a humanitarian disclosed this in Lagos while unveiling plans to absorb jobless youths and empower them with creative works in the entertainment industry.

According to Franklin, the industry currently employed about one million people and with the right investment, the industry will employ more youths than any other sector in the country.

“This industry employs managers, producers, song writers, videographers, photographers, sound engineers, instrumentalists and so on. “For example, Nigeria’s music revenue grew from about 36 million dollars in 2014 to 60 million dollars in 2020 and projected to generate 86 million dollars, that is about N23.3 billion in 2022.

“Music has placed Nigeria on the global map and if you ask me, I will say that the music industry has fostered more beneficial international relations than any other sector.”

On his prospects and how he plans to navigate the music industry, 7FIGURE Music Boss, Franklin Chiekezie pointed out that most successful Nigerian musicians were not known before they became famous.

He said that there is no monopoly in the market, adding that everyone has a fair chance at winning the hearts of the fans if he or she has something unique to offer.

Chiekezie said that his passion for creativity and music took over him after seeing lots of talent out here on the streets..

“It’s a very competitive industry but there is a lot of love in it, but like I said, it is all about the fans and your music.

“My focus is to make great musicians that will transcend the continent and use music to build love, peace, and unity.

“My vision for 7FIGURE Music is to project and promote any artist under us to become a global citizen and use his platform to inspire the next generation, promoting peace and unity among Nigerians,” he said.

Describing his love for upcoming acts, the 7FIGURE boss promises to use his platform and Record label “7FIGURE Music” to help and project this artist and promises the general public to also use there little resources to support the music industry as the industry is set to add up into the Nigeria economy in the years to come as this explains how I feel at a particular time and a reflection of who I am, what I want and what I visualize in this Music Industry”