The Federal Government on Thursday said it was still on the trail of about 3,906 inmates that escaped from the Correctional Services in different parts of the country.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aragbesola, who disclosed this when he appeared on a media briefing organized by the Presidential Media Team at the presidential villa, vowed that the security agencies will capture the escaped inmates.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, the Minister said a total of 4,860 inmates escaped from the centers from 2020 till date.

Out of this, he said, 954 have been recaptured, adding that the government has captured biometric details of all inmates working with INTERPOL.

He explained that the biometrics would enable the escapees to be tracked and rearrested.

He said: “How long can they continue to run from the state?

The state is a patient bird. You can run but you can never hide.

We have their biometrics. Whenever and wherever they appear to transact any business, their cover will be blown.”

He added: “I will like to inform Nigerians that we have captured the biometric information of all inmates in the facilities of NCoS working in partnership with the Nigerian Identity Management Commission, NIMC.”

