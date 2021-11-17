.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Education, Mr Jamiu Olawumi has disclosed that jailbreak has become problematic in Nigeria because the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is allegedly distracted from his duty.

Speaking on Rave FM’s Frank Talk programme in Osogbo on Tuesday, which was monitored by Vanguard, he said Nigeria has never had it worse in jailbreak but for the Minister distraction with Osun politics, the country seems helpless to tackle to rising menace.

“What is happening in Osun State is also affecting the Federal Government, how many prisoners have we lost to the crowd? About 4000? We have never had it so bad in Nigeria because he (Aregbesola) has distracted himself with happenings in Osun, the Minister of Interior is distracted, he has capacity but distracted, prisoners, are jumping fences and he’s helpless.

“He is distracted by the crisis he is instigating in Osun. This crisis, you cannot find any masquerade behind it other than Ogbeni Aregbesola”, said the Special Adviser.

He also cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from deploying personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, for any election duty in the state, saying they have been compromised as they are used to provide cover for certain groups of people in the state.

“We are perceiving that Aregbesola is giving them (TOP members) security cover… INEC should listen and FG should take heed to what I want to say, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been misrepresented in certain functions in Osogbo, they will not be able to supervise election here come next year because we are seeing some people perhaps fake Civil Defence officers carrying guns and covering their events.

“It is the police duty by law to cover events, it is the duty of NSCDC to monitor pipelines and petrol chemical substances. It would be difficult for any agency that is been supervised by the Ministry of Interior to supervise elections here.

“By the time they bring fake uniform persons to Osun, it will not only affect APC, but it will also affect PDP that is why I am shouting out now because somebody is trying to dig a hole on the ship of progress while on the deep sea”, he said.

Reacting, spokesperson to the Minister, Sola Fasure said the Special Adviser to the Governor is not talking from the position of knowledge.

“He is not talking from the position of knowledge. What is happening is not jailbreak but an attack on correction facilities and it is novel, the facilities were not designed to deal 2ith such attacks with the military ordinance and other heavy military equipment but now, the ministry is dealing with the menace, measures have been put in place to curtail it.

“He has no right to determine which agency will be involved in election duty as long as it is within the responsibility of the agency. His views were actually laughable”, Fasure said.

