Nigeria’s sensational musical artist, Nosakhare Kelly Edorodion also known as Rockboi, has been enjoying massive awareness since he delve into the nation’s musical industry.

The Edo state born singer and songwriter has discovered his many talents because of his passion.

Rockboi began his education at Bright Foundation high school Edo state, also a student of the National Open University Nigeria Edo state.

Born to Mr Edorodion Osaigbovo and Mrs Christiana Edorodion and the first child out of four, told our correspondent that he has always wanted to be a Musician, his love for music made him start recording.

Decidedly, he chose to be an artist because “music is a means of expressing my inner feelings about the milieu, situations around the world, and in the mould of my mentor’s.

Described by music aficionados as immensely talented, it is not a surprise that since he started professional music this year, his stock as a musician has also been on the rise.

Rockboi, whose style of music is Afro-pop, hip-hop, Rnb, Afrobeat, and Afrofusion has started his foray into the Nigerian music industry.

He is set to storm the music scene with his latest project. His New Single *Burst My Mind will be released in November 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria