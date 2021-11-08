…says Nigeria’s Doctor-patient ratio currently 1:6,000

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu weekend said the Doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria is currently one doctor to 6,000 (1:6000) which falls far short of the World Health Organization, WHO, recommended 1:600 ratio saying it will take Nigeria 120years to have its required number of doctors if they do not leave the country.

The Minister who made the assertion at the Maiden Matriculation ceremony of 230 students of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, FUHSO, Benue state, also observed that “the quality of training, competence and skills needed in the medical profession remains problematic in Nigeria, due to a combination of inadequate personnel and facilities.”

He said “this was further exacerbated by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic which exposed the weak institutional capacity for disease control and surveillance in the country.”

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Arch. Sonny Echono, the Minister noted that it was for these deficiencies and to bridge the gap that the first Federal University of Health Sciences was established in Otukpo.

According to him, “the institution is to act as a catalyst, through training, research and innovation for the effective utilization, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources. It will also establish appropriate relationships with other national and international institutions involved in training, research and provision of healthcare.

“In summary, the institution is established to provide specialized training, research and facilities in the field of medical and health sciences that will reverse the brain drain in the education and health sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Innocent Ujah stated that the vision of the FUHSO was to be “a world class institution for learning, scientific research, and innovation for developing the next generation of healthcare providers.

“The Mission then is to build capacity of healthcare professionals through integrated medical education, professional skills and research towards access to high quality healthcare services.

“And in its philosophy, FUHSO is poised to nurture excellent training of healthcare professionals through innovative, cutting-edge research and development, and ensuring the emergence of highly sought-after healthcare professionals.“

The Vice Chancellor who commended Senator David Mark for initiating the establishment of the institution, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving his approval and several Idoma leaders and academics for lending support to have the university established in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Ngbea commended the founding fathers of the institution promising that his government would partner the university to ensure the growth and sustenance of set standards in the institution.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Abdullahi Abba commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving and supporting the growth of the institution and Governor Samuel Ortom for supporting the university and donating the Otukpo General Hospital as the take off Teaching Hospital assuring that all hands would be on deck to ensure the growth of the institution.