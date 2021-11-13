.



** Neutralize several ISWAP terrorists, destroy gun trucks, other equipment

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is just as a Brigadier General and Commander of the Special Forces, Brig-Gen Dzarma Zirkusu and some soldiers were killed during the fierce encounter with the troops reportedly charging against the terrorists to prevent the town from falling to ISWAP.

The terrorists were said to have arrived in the town with a massive arsenal of movable weapons and high calibre equipment with which to overrun troops but the soldiers stood their ground.

Confirming the killings, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filing this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A – Jet combat trucks, two A-29 artillery weapons, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

“The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes.

“He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counteroffensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.”

