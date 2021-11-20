By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has presented a budget estimate of N146,781,653,671.82 billion for 2022.

The 2022 appropriation bill christened, Budget of Hope and Consolidation was higher than the approved budget of 2021 with over N5 billion.

Speaking on the floor of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Friday, Ishaku said variables such as the current price of crude oil, inflation and Dollar rate, GDP growth among others were considered before arriving at the 2022 budget estimate.

He disclosed that the sum of N78,72,587,679.90 billion was proposed for recurrent expenditure while Capital Expenditure estimate was pegged at N68,709,65,991.92 billion.



He said the Capital Expenditure would be used to Service four broad sectors which include Economy (N37.1 billion), Social Services (N22. 8billion), Law and Justice (2.6 billion) and Administrative (N6 billion).

On the implementation of the 2022 budget, Ishaku said all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the state government must grow their revenue and block all leakages.



He further assured that all ongoing projects across the state would be fast-tracked to ensure none is left hanging at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Earlier, Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Albasu Kunini, Commended the governor for complying with the January to December budget cycle implementation.

He also assured the governor that the 2022 appropriation bill consideration would commence in earnest and given necessary attention by the legislators.

Vanguard News Nigeria