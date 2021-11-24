Name nine that may have been killed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Wednesday alleged that Nigerian security agents are secretly abducting Igbo youth and killing them in some dungeons and a military barracks in Abuja.

The pro-Biafra group also alleged that over100 innocent Igbo youths are currently being detained incommunicado at the Department is States Services, DSS Headquarters in Abuja, while over 400 others have been detained at the at a particular cell since in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, gave names of some of the alleged detainees it said may have been killed in Abatti Barracks in Abuja, as Maria Ezediaro, Ngozi Umeadi, Ifeyinwa Egole, Pastor Ebere, Mazi Okwuosha, Nnabuike Nwankwo, Gabriel Onyedikachi, Ogochukwu Unamba, Lambert whose surname was not given.

IPOB’s statement read, “The attention of global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the incessant abductions of innocent Biafran youths by the Nigeria security agencies.”

“These innocent Biafran youths are taken to the Department of State Services, DSS, dungeons and Army barracks particularly the dreaded Abatti Barracks in Abuja, where they are dehumanized and tortured in secret cells.

“Currently, over 100 innocent Biafran youths are being detained incommunicado at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, over 400 others have been detained at the Abatti Barracks Abuja cell since this year.

“Intelligence report gathered by IPOB intelligence unit and reliable source indicate that some wicked DSS agents and Army personnel are killing some of the youths.

“These people are currently detained since February this year after they were arrested in Imo State and taken to Abatti Barracks Abuja by Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Unit of the Nigerian Police, where they are kept with many others.

“IPOB is therefore, calling on all Biafrans who are looking for their brothers and sisters to go to DSS Headquarters Abuja and the notorious Abatti Army Barracks Abuja, to check if they are still alive or dead.

“Seven persons have been slaughtered in the past two weeks according to intelligence report available to us. We are also alerting the world about the atrocities going on in Nigeria against the people of Biafra.

“We call on the United Nations, Amnesty International, and the global community to prevail on Nigeria to send all these innocent Biafran youths languishing in various secret cells to court for trial instead of subjecting them to extra-judicial killings.”

IPOB alleged that one of such numerous secret abductions of people in South East is that of an Ezza-Agu in Ishielu council area, Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyinyechi Chiukwu and her child abducted around 1:00 am from their house.

“The wicked Nigeria security agents stormed their residence in search of her husband who is a member of IPOB, the abducted the man alongside his wife and their child, and we demand their immediate release.”

