The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has confirmed the availability of domestic kerosene in the country.

The National Public Relations Officer of the association, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, dismissed speculations of scarcity of the product in a phone intervie in Abuja on Saturday.

Suleiman said that all the oil and gas products were available in all parts of the country and urged citizens not to panic.

“Do not panic as there is enough product on ground that can last till next year,” he assured.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the best decision in deregulating the oil and gas industry.

Suleiman also called on Nigerians to divest their attention on Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, as government was giving all the enabling environment in gas sector.

Some fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, had kerosene, but it was selling at N350 per litre.

Meanwhile, black markets sold theirs between N420 and N450.

Mrs Blessing Eze, a businesswoman at Kubwa market, lamented the high price, saying it was difficult for only Nigerians to feed as everything had increased.

“The price of everything in the market like food, kerosene, coal has increased and life is difficult for the poor to feed a day,” she said.

Eze appealed to the government to review the oil and gas as there was room for improvement.

Another buyer, Mrs Haruna Aliyu, said that the product was available but it is high and not everyone can affordable to buy it. (NAN)

